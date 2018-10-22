No one was injured after a fire at an Aurora apartment complex but an unknown number were displaced Sunday night, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

According to a tweet from AFR, firefighters responded to an apartment in the 2100 block of South Rifle Way just before 6:30 p.m.

When they got on scene, at least three units were completely on fire and are now heavily damaged. According to Aurora Fire Rescue, 24 units in all were damaged and uninhabitable. One of them is vacant.

The Red Cross is on scene to help anyone displaced by the fire.

By 7:15, firefighters had the fire under control. Crews on scene are still investigating the cause.

This is a developing story.

