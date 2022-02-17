2 deputies on leave after arrest of 68-year-old man

The sheriff's office said they are conducting an internal investigation after the arrest of 68-year-old Gerald Manzanares on Feb. 7.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — Two deputies with the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office are on paid administrative leave after an arrest they made last week in Pagosa Springs.

Manzanares' wife recorded part of the arrest, which happened outside their home. In the video, two deputies are seen struggling with Manzanares, who is being held down on an ice-covered roadway.

The incident started as a dispute over where Manzanares' tow truck was parked in relation to his neighbor's driveway.

"He said something about a ticket," Manzanares told 9NEWS. "And I just told him I wasn't going to pay it. And he said that 'you just turned this into an arrestable offense' and grabbed me from behind."

"As a former law enforcement officer, the proper procedure for the way that my father was arrested would have been to issue a summons for the parking violation, wait for him to go to court and not show up and not pay, then it would become an arrestable offense," Manzanares' son Gerald Manzanares Jr. said.

All charges against Manazanres have been dismissed. He and his family are now looking for a lawyer.

The sheriff's office said the deputies involved in the arrest have been placed on administrative leave, and an investigation is being conducted.

