Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado

James Holland, 80, of Fort Collins and Daniel Zahner, 58, of Boulder were killed in the crash, McPherson County Sheriff's Office said.

TRYON, Neb. — A Boulder High School teacher was one of two people killed in a small plane crash in Nebraska last week, the Boulder Valley School District said.

The two men from Colorado died when the single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley, Colorado to Cherokee, Iowa crashed around 8:40 a.m. local time Monday in a private pasture 12 miles northeast of Tyron, Nebraska.

“The weather was rain and drizzle with very low ceiling and visibility, which may have contributed to the accident, but at this time the sheriff’s office has no clear causes,” the McPherson County Sheriff's Office said.

The district said Zahner was a technology teacher at Boulder High School.

"All of our thoughts are with Mr. Zahner’s family at this time," the district said in a letter to parents. "He was instrumental in the creation of our innovative Millennium Lab and our robotics team The Landsharks, which is an award winning organization at Boulder High School. Dan truly loved his job and his students and deeply impacted the lives around him."

Counseling was available last week and will be available again from 12-2 p.m. Monday at Boulder High School.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash

