2 dead in single-engine plane crash in Broomfield

Police said the plane crashed in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood.

BROOMFIELD COUNTY, Colo — The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said a single-engine plane crashed in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Police tweeted about the incident at 12:36 p.m.

North Metro Fire Rescue District said two people died in the crash. Officials said no bystanders were injured and no homes were damaged.

BPD and North Metro Fire have not released details about the incident. 9NEWS has a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

As a result of today's plane crash in Anthem Ranch, there were two fatalities. Sadly there were no survivors. No bystanders were injured and no homes were damaged. @BroomfieldPD #broomfield pic.twitter.com/GtHtz4suKB — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) May 22, 2022

