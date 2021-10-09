2 hurt after small plane crash in Weld County

An instructor and pilot were injured but not seriously, according to the sheriff's office.

LASALLE, Colo. — A pilot and instructor suffered minor injuries when their small plane crashed into a cornfield in Weld County near LaSalle around 11 a.m. Friday, a spokesman for the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said.

The single-engine prop plane went down near Weld County Road 41 between Weld County Road 50 and 50 1/2 just east of LaSalle, said Joe Moylan with WCSO.

Two people were on board the plane. They included the instructor and a student both out of Broomfield. Both had minor injuries but were taken by ambulance to Northern Colorado Medical Center, according to Moylan.

Witnesses reported that the plane didn't sound normal as it flew overhead and when they looked up the prop wasn't turning.

Based on witness accounts, they're looking into some type of engine failure but that's pending further investigation by FAA and NTSB.

The FAA said the plane involved was a single-engine Cessna 172.

At this time is not known where the plane had taken off from or where it was headed.

Plane crashes near LaSalle in Weld County 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS