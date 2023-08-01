2 snowmobilers killed in avalanche identified

Bruce Dejong and Darrin Kaderka died while riding snowmobiles in the Mount Epworth/Deadman Lake area in Grand County.

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Two snowmobilers killed in an avalanche near Winter Park on Saturday have been identified.

Bruce Dejong, 58, and Darrin Kaderka, 52, were identified by the Grand County Coroner's Office on Tuesday. Both were Colorado residents.

Grand County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of an avalanche with two snowmobilers buried on Rollins Pass in the area of Mount Epworth/Deadman Lake around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

That afternoon, emergency responders worked with locals in the area to recover Dejong's body.

Rescue crews recovered Kadrek's body just before 11 a.m. Sunday. He was found near his snowmobile buried under about 18 inches of snow.

“Unfortunately, this is the second fatal avalanche that we have experienced this season in Grand County," Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims. We encourage those recreating in our backcountry to regularly monitor the conditions and follow the advice of our avalanche professionals at Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC)."

