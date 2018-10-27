WELD COUNTY — Three people were injured after an oil tank battery caught fire Saturday morning in Weld County, according to a release from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9 a.m., deputies were called to the area of Highway 14 and Weld County Road 83 where they found an oil tank battery fully engulfed in flames.

An initial investigation suggests the fire started during maintenance operations, the sheriff’s office said.

One crew member working on the oil tank was flown by helicopter to North Colorado Medical Center to be treated for severe burns from the fire. Two other crew members received minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

