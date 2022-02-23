Adams County sheriff official resigns amid investigation

Training Division Chief Mickey Bethel submitted his resignation to Sheriff Rick Reigenborn and the sheriff accepted, a spokesman said.

BRIGHTON, Colorado — One of two command staffers in the Adams County Sheriff's Department under investigation by an outside agency has resigned, a department spokesman told 9NEWS Wednesday.

Training Division Chief Mickey Bethel submitted his resignation to the sheriff and the sheriff accepted it, Sgt. Adam Sherman said.

Bethel and Undersheriff Tommie McLallen are on administrative leave pending the findings of that investigation by an outside agency. The Adams County Sheriff's Department would not elaborate on the details of that outside investigation or say what agency is currently investigating the pair.

Bethel was once a member of the Pueblo Police Department, but was fired after a sex tape featuring Bethel, his wife and another man surfaced, the Denver Post reported in 2015. A jury acquitted Bethel of official misconduct in 2007, relating to the sex tape, the Pueblo Chieftain reported at the time. He later became the Rocky Ford Police Chief before leaving that post to work for Adams County when Rick Reigenborn took office as sheriff in 2019.

Reigenborn recently faced questions about a police chase he livestreamed on the department's Facebook page, continuing to follow a suspect after the pursuit was terminated by a commanding officer.

Reigenborn announced in mid-February that his department had signed a contract with Langley Productions for Adams County to participate in the TV show COPS.

