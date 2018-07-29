COMMERCE CITY — Commerce City police suspect alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed an infant on Saturday night.

Officers say a woman was driving west in the 6500 block of E 80th Ave around 9:30 p.m. when she crashed into a parked vehicle.

She and her 11-month-old daughter were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries. The baby died overnight.

The mother is still in the hospital and her name has not yet been released. Police suspect she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

There's no word yet on what charges, if any, she could face in connection to her daughter's death.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

