Friends remember Louisville business owner, community supporter

Andy Clark was a downtown Louisville business owner of Moxie Bread Company and beloved community member who supported the area after the Marshall Fire.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Rather than focus on the end Andy Clark's friends want to remember his beginning. Clark was a downtown Louisville business owner of Moxie Bread Company who supported the area after the Marshall Fire. He died earlier this week.

"He was always the first one to be like how much pastries do you need how many breads do you need you know? He was always just there for everyone tirelessly," his friend Donna Mertens said.

Mertens and Clark's friendship blossomed in the darkest of times. The two offered free food for those impacted by the Marshall Fire. They served 1,800 meals in a week, but Clark continued to offer more than that.

"If somebody wants to talk and needs a hug or shoulder, we are here," Clark told 9NEWS in January 2022, when interviewed about his efforts.

Just down the road from his bread company, Button Rock Bakery owner Jamie Lachel remembered the colleague friendly.

"Magnetic, electric, passionate, talented so talented. The guy knew his stuff," she said as she paused to reflect.

"He was just so good at what he did and so good at sharing his gift with everybody and when tragedy struck, Andy stepped in and helped the community which is what he knew how to do best."

"Best" is a word that often lives around his name. While his presence may be gone what's left are signs of a person so loved from the very beginning.

"It’s just really critical to remember his legacy and use that as fire and fuel to perpetuate all the great community grass root efforts that he has done," Donna said.

Clark left behind a wife and three children. A GoFundMe was created to financially support them. On Saturday, Nov. 9, Button Rock Bakery will donate 15% of its proceeds to the fundraiser. The employees are also donating their tips.