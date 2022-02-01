2 Boulder County businesses come together to provide food for fire victims

A Boulder food truck and Louisville bakery worked together to offer food to those who are displaced.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Two Boulder County businesses are hoping their help can go a long way in providing support to those who lost everything in the Marshall Fire.

On Sunday, Boulder-based Farm Eats Direct (FED) food truck and Moxie Bread Company in Louisville worked together to offer food to those who are displaced. FED offered frittata, grilled cheese, soup and other warm meals to those in need. Moxie provided bread, which was prepped the day the fire broke out. The bakery also offered coffee, nuts, and lasagna, and planned to make pizzas to hand out.

“It’s been overwhelming, actually, because I know they have lost everything. That has been our driver to be out here and help,” FED owner Donna Merten said.

Because her food truck is mobile, she decided she would drive to an area where she would be able to help fire victims. After finding it difficult to get into the individual communities, she worked with Moxie Bread Co. owner Andy Clark to set up next to him off Main Street in Louisville.

“We had a lot of challenges with trying to access the fire evacuees,” Merten said. “Because everybody kind of scattered and the shelters closed and the areas were blocked off, we decided that we would take it on ourselves to create our own hub where people know where we are.”

By the end of Sunday, Merten estimated she would hand out 500 meals.

Clark said it’s not only about the food, but offering community and emotional support to those hurting during such a difficult time.

“I think people need to be comforted right now. Everybody is still in shock, whether you lost your home or your friend’s and family member’s home. It’s kind of hard to process,” Clark said. “If somebody wants to talk and needs a hug or shoulder, we are here.”

Those displaced feel grateful for the support when they have lost everything.

“It’s difficult to ask for charity,” Jim Kuca, who lost his home in the fire, said. “It’s difficult, you know, when you are taught to take care of yourself.”

Kuca said the warm meal is meaningful when so many don’t have a home to return to.

“This is fantastic that they are doing something like this. No questions asked and given us the chance to feel normal,” Kuca said.