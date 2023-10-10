Arapahoe County approves new oil and gas regulations

Following hours of public comment Tuesday night, county commissioners adopted new regulations to address health and safety near oil and gas operations.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — How close is too close for an oil and gas facility near the Aurora Reservoir?

Tuesday night, in front of a packed crowd, Arapahoe County leaders worked through that decision.

State law allows individual counties to go beyond state regulations regarding oil and gas, and pass even stricter local regulations.

Following several hours of public comment Tuesday night, the Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners voted to approve several amendments to that county’s Land Development Code.

In a unanimous 5-0 vote, county leaders approved requiring all oil and gas operations to:

Be located at least one mile (5,280 feet) from existing or planned reservoirs. The one-mile setback can be reduced to 2,000 feet if the operation is downgradient (lower elevation) than the body of water.

Build access roads compliant with current fire code. Build alternative emergency access roads for well pads located in areas with limited in-and-out access.

Provide handwashing supplies for workers at oil and gas sites.

Provide additional application information (including project narrative, photo simulations and documentation of floodplain, wetlands and riparian area boundaries).

A county spokesperson said the new regulations decided Tuesday night will only apply to new applications, not existing wells in Arapahoe County.

The push for new regulations comes ahead of one company’s plans to drill near the Aurora Reservoir. Civitas Resources has proposed a project called the Lowry Ranch CAP, on land east of the reservoir.

Many neighbors living nearby have pushed back on those plans. An organization called Save the Aurora Reservoir organized local residents to lobby county leaders for stricter regulations. The group gathered ahead of Tuesday night’s meeting to protest.

“We deserve to know what we breathe,” said Kevin Chan, who organized the gathering and the neighborhood group.

“We deserve to have financial assurances that cover sensitive areas. And we deserve that we're transparent about all these things, that oil and gas companies don’t hijack these meetings and put in their own regulations.”

Public comment lasted for hours Tuesday night, with many residents sharing concerns about their health and the environmental impact.

“The county needs to establish distances of one mile not from reservoirs only but where people live, and where the county plans on future developments – with no loopholes,” a resident named Dennis said. “Why is this important? Because those chronic low levels of exposure over long periods of time cause health problems. The mix of oil and gas where people live just don’t work. Especially the impact on young children and people with some sort of health issues.”

“My generation of youth deserves to have clean water and fresh air so we can grow stronger and brave and smart and not sickly and weak,” offered one child, who came to the meeting with her parents.

Oil and gas supporters defended the industry, and argued Arapahoe County’s regulations go beyond what the state already requires.

“Oil and gas is going to be used,” a speaker named Robert said. “The question is where does it come from? Do you want to send your dollars overseas to our dear friends in the Middle East? Would you rather keep it here in Arapahoe County in the state of Colorado? It's going to happen.”

“Let me start by saying Civitas’ number one goal is the health and safety of our community. We live work and raise our families here just like all of you,” said Dan Harrington, who identified himself as the company’s Asset Development Lead for Arapahoe County. “After hearing input from community, we reworked the plans for three specific sites to significantly improve setbacks relative to residences and Aurora Reservoir while balancing the requirements of the state land board.”

During the meeting, county commissioners committed to a second phase of oil and gas regulation updates – a “Phase 2” including conversations around air quality, groundwater monitoring, and inspection programs.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS