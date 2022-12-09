Memorial service to honor Arvada Police officer

Dillon Vakoff, 27, was fatally shot early Sunday morning while responding to a disturbance.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARVADA, Colo. — A public memorial will be held Friday in Lafayette for Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance call early Sunday morning.

Vakoff, 27, died after he and another officer responded to the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. That's located at the avenue's intersection with Marshall Street and near Inspiration Point Park.

When the officers responded, they found a chaotic scene with people in the street, Arvada Police said. While the officers tried to separate several "belligerent and uncooperative" people, the suspect, identified as Sonny Almanza, fired shots that hit a female victim, police said.

The officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire. The suspect shot Vakoff and was also shot, police said. Almanza and the woman were both expected to survive.

Vakoff was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Vakoff joined the Arvada Police Department in 2019 and was training to be a SWAT officer. Before that, he was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for six years.

He was a resident of Arvada and a 2012 graduate of Ralston Valley High School.

The memorial service for Vakoff is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Flatirons Community Church, located at 355 W. South Boulder Road.

Parking for members of the public will be available at the RTD Lafayette Park & Ride, at 1080 South Public Road, or at The District, at 400 W. South Boulder Road. The public is not allowed to park in the church parking lot.

Donations

Monetary donations to Vakoff’s family may be made through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation at https://bit.ly/OfficerVakoffDonate.

Arvada Police Department Memorial

A patrol vehicle is parked outside the Arvada Police Department at 8101 Ralston Rd. for receiving caring notes and/or other forms of support that the public may want to leave for the Vakoff family.

PHOTOS: Memorial vehicle for Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS