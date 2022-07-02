Man arrested for assault on officer following Aurora house fire

Muhammed Afia, 18, was arrested for second-degree arson and assault on a peace officer.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was arrested Sunday afternoon following a house fire in Aurora.

Muhammed Afia, 18, was arrested by officers for second-degree arson and assault on a peace officer, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said they responded to a large body of fire on the backside of a home in the 3600 block of South Idalia Street on Sunday. That's near South Chambers Road and East Hampden Avenue.

The fire was contained by fire crews and there were no injuries.

AFR said they had a fire investigator on scene to conduct an investigation into "this suspicious fire."

Afia was transported to the Aurora jail and is being held on bond, according to APD.

#APDAlert: APD Officers responded & assisted Fire Investigators w/ this incident.



Officers arrested Muhammed Afia (5/30/03) for:

2nd Deg. Arson

Assault on a Peace Officer



Muhammed was transported to the Aurora Jail & is being held on bond. A booking photo is not yet available. https://t.co/GgCdQx3oCq — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 6, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

Anyone with information about unsolved crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.