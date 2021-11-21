Aurora community holding 'State of Emergency' meeting to address youth violence

The meeting comes after nine teens were shot near high schools in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — The Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of Colorado Church of God in Christ Youth Department is hosting a "State of Emergency" meeting today in reference to two separate shootings that left nine teenagers injured last week in Aurora.

APD tweeted Sunday morning that they need the community and parental involvement at the meeting. The meeting will be held at the Jurisdiction of Colorado Headquarters located at 750 Chambers Road in Aurora.

Both shootings that will be discussed in the meeting happened last week near Aurora schools.

The first shooting happened at Nome Park near Aurora Central High School. Six students were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds. APD has not located the suspects in this case.

The second shooting happened in the parking lot of Hinkley High School. Three teenagers were found shot in the parking lot. APD arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the case.

Happening TODAY. We need community & parental involvement to help address the youth violence that is impacting our great city.

🚨5p

🚨750 Chambers Rd, Aurora pic.twitter.com/DiAF5bpjyi — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 21, 2021

