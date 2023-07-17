3 killed, 2 seriously injured in overnight crash in Aurora

The crash happened near East 6th Avenue and Interstate 225 late Sunday night.

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash in Aurora Sunday night -- in the same area where a rollover crash killed two people early that morning.

The crash happened around 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 225 and East Sixth Avenue, Aurora police said. Investigators said a driver was northbound on I-225 near East Second Avenue when they lost control. The car crashed into the center median and rolled.

Aurora Fire crews had to extract some people from inside the car. All five occupants were taken to the hospital, where three of them died. The other two had serious injuries and are expected to recover, police said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash, but police believe speed was a factor.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dash-camera footage and has not spoken to police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

This was the second fatal rollover crash in the same area within 24 hours. Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

