61-year-old man dies in crash in Aurora

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Tower Road.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said a 61-year-old man is dead after he was hit while turning onto Iliff Avenue on Saturday night.

APD said the crash happened at the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Tower Road on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. Police said when they arrived at the scene they found a heavily damaged Chevy Equinox and Chrysler 300.

Investigators believe the 61-year-old who was driving the Chevy was traveling in the southbound lanes on Tower Road while the driver of Chrysler was traveling in the northbound lanes.

APD said the 61-year-old then made a left turn to turn onto the eastbound lanes of Iliff Avenue when he was hit by the Chrysler.

Police said the 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Chrysler, a 25-year-old man, and a 19-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital in serious conditions.

The identity of the 61-year-old man has not been released and will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once his next of kin have been notified.

APD said that investigators are looking into whether or not excessive speed contributed to the crash.

Police have not made any arrests in the case and will continue to investigate what led up to the incident. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Traffic Investigations Unit.

