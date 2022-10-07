Pedestrian killed in crash involving City of Aurora vehicle

Police said the driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after she was hit by a City of Aurora vehicle while crossing the street Friday morning.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said a 66-year-old woman was crossing East 6th Avenue at North Helena Street at around 9 a.m. when she was hit by a pickup truck belonging to the city's water department.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died. Her name has not been released.

Police said the woman was using the west crosswalk at the 6th and Helena intersection when the truck hit her while making a left turn from Helena onto 6th.

The 28-year-old man driving the truck stayed at the scene and didn't show any signs of impairment, according to police. He was tested for drugs and alcohol in accordance with city policy and federal requirements.

“We’re extremely saddened by today’s incident,” said Marshall Brown, general manager for Aurora Water, in a statement. “We’re fully cooperating with the investigation and extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family.”

The driver has not been cited.

Police are now asking for information or dash cam video from anyone who saw the crash. Tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867 or go to metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.