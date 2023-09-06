Aurora Police to release body-camera footage related to teen's fatal shooting

Jor'Dell Richardson, 14, was shot June 1 after officers responded to the robbery of a store, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police will release body-worn camera footage on Friday related to the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Jor'Dell Richardson by an Aurora officer last week.

The Aurora Police Department is set to release the video as part of a news conference at 3 p.m. Friday.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above and on the free 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

Aurora's interim Police Chief Art Acevedo met Tuesday morning with the family of Jor'Dell, who was shot on June 1 after an officer with the Aurora Police gang unit saw a group of teens wearing medical masks and hoodies approaching a convenience store near East 8th Avenue and North Dayton Street. The officer thought it was suspicious, and he called for other gang officers to respond and investigate.

Police said that moments later, the teens ran from the store after robbing it of several vape canisters. They learned that at least one of them had threatened the clerk with a firearm.

Officers attempted to stop the suspects and take them into custody, police said. Two were taken into custody without incident, and several more sped away in a stolen Kia Sedona minivan.

Police said a third suspect, identified as Jor'Dell, tried to run but was contacted by officers and was found to be armed with a gun. During a struggle to take him into custody, one officer fired his weapon, Aurora Police said.

Jor'Dell's family announced plans to hold a news conference Friday afternoon immediately after the release of the body camera footage.

The officer who fired his gun has been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with agency policy and has not been named publicly. An Internal Affairs Bureau investigation is also underway.

APD said the officer has been with the department since 2017 and has served with the gang unit since 2019.