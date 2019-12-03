An off-duty Adams County deputy who was shot and killed following a high-speed chase in January had alcohol in his system at the time of the shooting, an autopsy report by the Weld County Coroner’s Office says.

According to the report, Jesse Jenson, 41, had a blood alcohol level of 0.073 when the Jan. 16 incident unfolded. The legal limit for DUI in Colorado is 0.08.

According to the Greeley Police Department, two vehicles were speeding north on Highway 85 from Platteville at about 10:25 p.m. on Jan. 16. The vehicles failed to yield to officers until they stopped near 42nd Avenue and Highway 85 in Evans. Officers confronted the driver, later identified as Jenson, and a member of the LaSalle Police Department fired their gun, which struck him.

The 41-year-old was placed on life support, and died two days later at North Colorado Medical Center. His official cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, the autopsy report says.

Jenson started his career with the Adams County Sheriff's Office in 2016 and was assigned to the Jail Division. Before his tenure with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jenson joined the Army National Guard in 2002 and served until 2005.

The shooting incident remains under investigation by the 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

