Investigation underway after Aurora police sergeant reported for yelling, cursing at teen

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora police sergeant is on administrative leave after another officer reported him yelling and cursing at a 17-year-old driver during a traffic stop in June, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The incident was captured on body camera footage released Wednesday.

According to the APD, the incident happened June 29, when officers pulled a car over in the area of East 2nd Street and North Airport Boulevard for an alleged speeding violation. When the officers asked the passenger to get out of the car, he ran away, according to police. While doing so, he dropped a loaded, stolen gun, according to police.

Police said the driver of the car, a 17-year-old girl, remained on the scene. While she was detained, officers asked her about her association with the passenger, according to police.

Body camera video shows the teen and the officer, identified as Sgt. Ed Acuti, yelling and cursing at each other during the interaction. The girl tells officers she is scared, and accuses police of killing people.

"This is what y'all do. Y'all kill people," the teen can be heard yelling.

"You better keep your f***ing mouth shut," the sergeant says in the video. "I'll make your life a living f***ing hell. From this f***ing day forward."

The video also shows the teen standing up while handcuffed, and officers forcing her to sit.

> Editor's Note: This video contains profanity and other language that some viewers may find offensive.

The driver was taken to jail on charges of speeding, driving without a valid license, and obstructing a peace officer, according to the department. She was released later that evening.

In a statement, the police department said Acuti, who has been with the department since 2005, used "profane and unprofessional language not consistent with the training or expectations of an Aurora Police officer."

The department said another officer reported the incident, launching an internal investigation. Acuti is on administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation, according to the department.

