Boulder PD: Father says woman hit his son because of Trump sign on his bike

According to the police report, the woman turned around her moped after she and the boy passed each other. The woman reportedly hit the 12-year-old with her fist.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is investigating a father's claim that his son was smacked by an adult for having a Trump sign on his bike.

The report came in on Monday. The incident happened that afternoon near the intersection of Folsom Street and Glenwood Drive, according to the police report.

Jesse Rosales said his 12-year-old son was hit in the head by a woman riding a moped. According to the report, the woman turned around after she and the child passed each other on Folson. She drove up next to him, the report said, and struck him four or five times with her fist.

The sign, a campaign yard sign for President Donald Trump, had been attached to the back of the boy's bike, but he used it for self-defense, Rosales said. The woman tried to take the sign from his hands, according to police.

The boy said he was not in pain after what happened but told police a scratch left on his arm "burned."

The suspect is described as a white woman in her 20s or 30s with dark blonde or brown hair. The boy said her moped was gray with a black seat.

The Republican National Committee put out a statement Wednesday demanding that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden "disavow this act of hatred and violence on a child."