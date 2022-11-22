Brown Palace Hotel temporarily closes after basement fire, cancels Thanksgiving dinner

The fire Nov. 18 damaged the boilers that supply heat and hot water. The hotel plans to reopen to dining Saturday and start taking room reservations Monday.

DENVER — The Brown Palace Hotel will start to reopen this weekend after a basement fire last week damaged the boilers that supply heat and hot water to the historic downtown Denver hotel.

The fire inside a 130-year-old basement chimney Thursday didn't cause major damage to the building, at 17th Street and Tremont Place, but the hotel's sleeping rooms and dining facilities have been temporarily closed since then due to damage to the boilers, according to the hotel's public relations agency, The Zimmerman Agency.

> The video above was of this year's annual champagne cascade at the Brown Palace.

That meant cancellations of Thanksgiving Day brunch, some Holiday Tea reservations and sleeping room reservations. Holiday Tea, especially, is a popular event that this year runs Nov. 14 through Jan. 22; reservations opened months in advance.

The hotel plans to reopen Ellyngton's Restaurant, Ship Tavern and Tea Service beginning Saturday morning. The Breakfast with Santa event in Ellyngton's was expected to go forward.

The hotel anticipated reopening reservations for sleeping rooms on Monday, Nov. 28, the agency said.

The Denver Fire Department responded to the basement fire about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

The Brown Palace first opened in 1892 at a cost of $1.6 million plus $400,000 for furniture. It had 400 guest rooms that rented for between $3 and $5 a night. Today the hotel has 241 guest rooms.

