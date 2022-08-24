At town hall, Loveland discusses camping ban, shelter space

Loveland passed the Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban in May, and is scaling up shelter capacity for people impacted by the new law.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland is joining other cities in Colorado in telling people without homes that they can't camp in the city.

In May, the city passed the Unauthorized Encampment Ban Ordinance, citing concerns about property damage, public health and safety, and fire risk. That ban allows the city to move people camping illegally on public property.

In order to fully enforce the camping ban, the city says it needs to be able to offer people an overnight shelter option and storage.

The city’s website says, before the ban, Loveland did not have a year-round shelter space or storage option.

At a town hall meeting Wednesday night, Loveland city leaders shared an update on the city’s plans to build the capacity to enforce the ban and offer more shelter space, as well as a proposed new shelter site.

“Our goal is to make sure people get connected. It's only going to be through those connections and those significant relationships that people are going to see an opening for them to no longer be unhoused,” said Allison Hade with Loveland’s Community Partnership Office.

According to information shared online, the city first began offering temporary shelters with motel rooms, and has scaled up throughout the summer. In July, the Loveland Resource Center started offering daytime resources, showers, laundry facilities and more. Loveland said the resource center also offers about two dozen overnight shelter spaces.

The city is also considering a longer-term shelter site at South Railroad Avenue and SE Third Street. This site will have overnight beds, portable bathrooms and support services. The new shelter site is not far from downtown Loveland.

Neighbors' reaction was a mix of support for the plan, and anger toward the city about how it's addressing homelessness.

In Wednesday night's presentation, city officials shared data on Loveland's homeless population.

As of Aug. 15, Loveland counted 47 encampments. Of those, 25 have been cleaned, with 31 people relocated.

The city said homelessness has increased by 19% in the past two years.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS