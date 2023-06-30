Caught on video: Big flames and an explosion from vehicle fire over I-25

The Denver Fire Department said no one was injured in the fire Friday morning on Evans Avenue over Interstate 25.

DENVER — A vehicle fire with big flames and even an explosion stopped traffic on Evans Avenue over Interstate 25 on Friday morning.

The Denver Fire Department said it responded to the fire at 11:10 a.m. When they arrived on scene, flames were coming from the front of the vehicle and out its open doors. An explosion appeared to go off inside the vehicle, as shown in video from a Colorado Department of Transportation traffic camera.

Traffic stopped behind the fire while firefighters got it under control within a couple of minutes.

A Denver Fire Department spokesperson said no one was injured.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire, the spokesperson said.

