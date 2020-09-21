Castle View High School dismisses early after 'possible bomb threat'

Douglas County School District said Castle View High School students will be dismissed early beginning at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Douglas County School District (DCSD) said Monday that all students at Castle View High School were dismissed early beginning at 11:30 a.m. after the district "received information about a possible bomb threat" involving the high school.

"This morning, we received information about a possible bomb threat involving Castle View High School," said DCSD in a statement. "We immediately contacted our partners at Castle Rock Police Department (CRPD) and initiated our normal evacuation procedures in a calm and organized manner."

"Law enforcement responded to the school to investigate and determine credibility of the threat, as well as provided additional security for our students and staff. We will provide an update on the investigation as soon as we have more information," said DCSD.

DCSD said all students who are at Castle View High School on Monday, Sept. 21 were dismissed beginning at 11:30 a.m. Law enforcement remain at the school and assist with early dismissal.

According to DCSD:

Students who drive to school and have their keys will be dismissed immediately.

If students do not have their keys, they will need to find another way home.

Students who walk to school will be dismissed immediately.

Students who ride the bus to school will be picked up at the school and dropped off at their normal bus stops.

Students who are driven to school should be picked up at Castle Rock Middle School (2575 Meadows Blvd, Castle Rock, CO 80109). Please drive in the main entrance and you will be directed where to pick up your child.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.