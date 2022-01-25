Children's Museum of Denver temporarily closes because of anti-maskers

"We are sorry that the unacceptable behavior of others means you cannot enjoy the museum at this time," the museum said.

DENVER — The Children's Museum of Denver is closing until Feb. 4 due to angry outbursts by people who refuse to wear masks.

In a statement on Tuesday, the museum said the closure is to "support our staff and bolster our policies with the hope of preventing this type of behavior in the future."

According to the museum, people have taken their anger about mask rules out on staff members.

"To our members and guests who respect our mask policy and cooperate with our staff, thank you," the statement said. "We are sorry that the unacceptable behavior of others means you cannot enjoy the museum at this time."

The closure is effective beginning Wednesday.

The museum's website states that anyone 2 and older is required to wear a mask regardless of their COVID vaccine status. The museum was not currently allowing for exemptions because of the high number of COVID cases in Colorado.

Their policy is in line with Denver's current public health order, which requires establishments to have a mask mandate or to operate as as a vaccine-only establishment, verifying proof of vaccination for guests.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.