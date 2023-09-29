Regis Motel shut down by city because of ongoing crime

Denver Police made several arrests on charges related to narcotics and firearms.

DENVER — Some people were left with nowhere to go when the City of Denver issued a summary suspension to Regis Motel's license on Thursday.

This is the first time the city has taken such extreme action against a hotel or motel. Shamone Mcewen has lived and worked at the motel for five months.

“I’m numb right now, I don't believe it's happening,” Mcewen said.

A knock from Denver Police on Thursday warned her she had to pack up and leave, immediately. “We don't get 24 hours or anything?” Mcewan asked. “I lost my job today, I lost my dog, and I lost my home.”

She was unsure where she’d sleep, and how she would pay for anything.

“I have a dollar fifty, what am I going to do with that?” she asked.

Geradette Borrego bought the 18-unit motel in May. It can hold 38 to 55 people. Borrego watched as people who lived there got kicked out.

“I am nervous and scared right now because I made a big investment in this property,” Borrego said.

That investment turned into a suspended license.

The city issued a summary suspension of a lodging facility for the first time because police said there’s a problem of ongoing crime.

Police have been conducting narcotics-related investigations since late July. The arrests are outlined here:

“It's heartbreaking to see these people on the streets regardless of what does go on here,” Borrego said.

Police made several arrests at Regis Motel on Thursday for a variety of charges. That includes two people for suspected narcotics and two firearms.

Another man was arrested for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and investigation of possession of a controlled substance.

A woman was arrested for investigation of possession of a dangerous weapon. Another woman was arrested on unrelated felony warrants.

The woman who identifies herself as the property manager was cited for operating without a lodging license.

The owner of the hotel says she has tried to turn things around.

“We have talked to numerous organizations, this last Friday we had a meeting with District 8 Shontel Lewis to try to get these changes into effect,” Borrego said.

Che Derrerra is the principal consultant for 360 Consulting Solutions. He said it will take a community-wide effort, and a listening ear, to make a change.

“It goes deeper than just a housing problem and a behavioral problem, it’s a community problem and it has to be addressed collectively so we can chip away at the root of the problem," Derrerra said. “I hope this is a wake-up call to other property owners to begin developing a plan where we could work collectively.”

Derrerra urged people to pay attention as they drive around the neighborhood.

“You might notice there are numerous other motels that are shut down boarded up and ready for redevelopment so you look at it and that takes away about 200 other units for people to stay in so they are gravitating toward properties that are open, but still maintaining the lifestyle they live,” Derrerra said. “So there are many different variables individuals should take into account on why it may seem so isolated in this square block.”