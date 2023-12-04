City will no longer shelter migrants who have not started asylum process

The city's decision comes after FEMA will no longer reimburse costs related to migrants who have not started the process – the rule goes into effect on May 8.

DENVER, Colorado — Since December, the City of Denver has helped over 6,000 migrants seek shelter and services, many of whom went through immigration at the border and others who did not.

Many who did not present themselves at the border have started the process after arriving to the United States.

All of those who have sought asylum or presented themselves to the government have an accompanying A-number, which follows them through immigration proceedings.

An A-number, also known as an alien registration number, is a unique seven-, eight- or nine-digit number assigned to a noncitizen by the Department of Homeland Security.

The federal government has created a requirement that in order to provide funding or reimbursement for costs related to migrants, they must have have proof of an A-number to be reimbursed for costs related to that specific individual and their family.

Beginning May 8, the City and County of Denver will follow federal guidance to provide emergency shelter only to newly arriving migrants who have been encountered by U.S. immigration officials and thus, have an A-number attached to their specific case.

The city chose to move forward with the guidance as a result of funding limitations, and a lack of reimbursement for those who have no encountered immigration officials.

Since December, Denver has sheltered 6,392 migrants from the southern border. In that effort, the city has been $12.7 million.

The city said it will continue to connecting everyone with services and resources but shelter accommodations will be limited to those who can prove they are known by the U.S. government.

The city also said that it is urging Congress to provide assistance to local communities who are disproportionately tasked with handling and managing what is a growing national humanitarian crisis.