Crews clear Denver homeless encampment at Lincoln and Speer

DENVER — Denver's public works department cleared out a site that was being used as a campsite for people experiencing homelessness Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI), the city posted notice of its plans to do a thorough cleaning around the area of Lincoln Street, near Speer Boulevard, a week ago.

Their purpose, according to DOTI, was to "address deteriorating conditions and encumbrances in the public right of way."

About 12 campers were at the site, DOTI said, gathering up their belongings to allow for the cleaning to occur.

DOTI said in addition to providing seven days' notice of the cleanup, outreach teams visited the area in advance to connect people to services, shelter and housing.

The city recently gave the green light to an initiative to provide safe places for people experiencing homelessness to stay.

This week, Denver's first Safe Outdoor Space welcomed its first residents. The temporary, managed campsite is located in the parking lot of First Baptist Church at 1373 Grant St. That site was identified shortly after Denver City Council passed a temporary change to existing zoning codes that made the church property a viable option.

The tents are equipped with electricity and are insulated so they can maintain a temperature of 70 degrees. Showers for All is providing a truck that will provide showering and laundry services.

The site accommodates up to 30 women and trans-identifying individuals.

A second site is set to open at Denver Community Church's Uptown campus at 1595 Pearl St. later this month. It will house men, women, couples and pets and will have a capacity of 40 people.

This article draws from previous reporting by 9NEWS.