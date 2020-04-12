Denver homeless advocates receive approval for second safe outdoor space

The first safe location approved for the city's homeless is located at First Baptist Church of Denver in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

DENVER — A parking lot of an Uptown Denver neighborhood church will be the location of the city's second safe outdoor space for the city's homeless.

Safe Outdoor Spaces, or SOS sites, are temporary, managed campsites approved by the city that serve people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.

The second location, which received a temporary zoning permit from the city on Wednesday, is located at Denver Community Church at 1543 and 1595 N. Pearl St.

The first SOS location to receive a permit from the city is located at the First Baptist Church of Denver located at 1345 N. Grant. This location site will serve women and transgender people, according to the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado.

Both locations were selected by the Interfaith Alliance and the Colorado Village Collaborative, an advocacy organized focused on homelessness.

Managed campsites must also meet the conditions of the city's zoning requirements.

The announcement of the first safe site located at the First Baptist Church took some neighbors by surprise.

Capitol Hill resident Laura Campbell said they didn't find out about it until the night the site was announced.

"A lot of the concern in the community is around safety and what's the plan for accountability and also why there was such a lack of information before this meeting if this has already been decided," Campbell said.