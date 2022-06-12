Suspect in Club Q shooting to appear in court Tuesday

A hearing for Anderson Lee Aldrich is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in El Paso County court.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in a shooting that killed five people and injured several others at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Aldrich is being held without bail on suspicion of the following charges in connection with the shooting at Club Q on Nov. 19:

Five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation.

Five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

Five people -- Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance -- were killed in the shooting.

Seventeen others were injured by gunshots, police said. Five others were injured, but not by gunshots.

Two people are hailed as heroes after taking down the shooter inside the club.

Aldrich was taken to the hospital after the shooting, and was released and booked into jail on Nov. 22.

The first hearing in the case was Nov. 23, when Aldrich appeared via a video link from the El Paso County jail.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

