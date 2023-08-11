Data breach reported at state agency

The Department of Health Care Policy and Financing said the cybersecurity incident occurred in May.

DENVER — The department that oversees Colorado's Medicaid program announced a data breach to a third-party application it uses which exposed some peoples' personal information. The Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) also oversees the Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+) program and other health care programs for residents who qualify for coverage.

The department said they were notified of a possible problem on May 31. Progress Software reported to the department they found a problem that affected its MOVEit Transfer app. IBM, a third-party vendor contracted with HCPF, uses MOVEit to move HCPF data files in the normal course of business, HCPF said.

After an investigation was launched, HCPF said they found that some Health First Colorado and CHP+ users' health information was accessed by an "unauthorized actor" on or about May 28.

Some of the information obtained may have included:

Full name

Social Security number

Medicaid and Medicare ID numbers

Date of birth

Home address and other contact information

Demographic or income information

Clinical and medical information such as diagnosis and condition, lab results, medications and treatment information

Health insurance information

As a result of the breach, HCPF and its vendors are reviewing their policies, procedures and cybersecurity safeguards, the department said.

People who have not yet been notified but think they may have been affected can call HCPF at 833-346-1583 from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends. Callers need to provide engagement number B100639.

HCPF said it is offering potentially impacted users two years of free credit monitoring and identity restoration services through Experian.

HCPF said none of their systems nor state of Colorado systems were affected by the breach.

