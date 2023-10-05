Human remains improperly stored at Colorado funeral home, authorities say

The Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose is under investigation.

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A funeral home in Penrose is under investigation for the improper storage of human remains, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.

Sheriff's office deputies were dispatched to the Return to Nature Funeral Home on Tuesday night for a suspicious incident, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

On Wednesday, sheriff's office investigators, the Fremont County Coroner's Office and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies executed a search warrant on the property and found human remains were improperly stored there, according to the release.

The sheriff's office didn't say how many remains were found improperly stored.

The Return to Nature funeral home is based in Colorado Springs, specializes in green burials and has locations across southern Colorado. According to the funeral home's website, green burial is "a return to the traditional way of burial" that doesn't include chemicals, metal or unnatural materials.

About a dozen law-enforcement vehicles were at the funeral home, located west of Pueblo in southern Colorado, on Wednesday night, according to 9NEWS' partners at KRDO.

Several agencies are involved in the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Family members of decedents who used the funeral home can send an email to 23-1941@fremontso.com and leave their best contact phone number and time to call. Those who don't use email can call the Fremont Emergency Management call line at 719-276-7421.

The sheriff's office said it will have victims' assistance personnel responding to messages starting Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will have victim assistance personnel available at 1901 E. Main in Canon City between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The phone and email assistance center are for families only, the sheriff's office said.

