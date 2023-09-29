Wildfire burning north of Craig

The Iron Fire is estimated at more than 1,000 acres, according to the Moffat County Sheriff's Office.

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are responding to a wildfire Friday afternoon north of Craig.

The Moffat County Sheriff's Office said the Iron Fire is in the area of Moffat County Road 5 and Moffat County Road 17 and is estimated at more than 1,000 acres.

It was first reported just before noon Friday. Moffat County wildfire crews are working with Bureau of Land Management and Craig Fire to fight the fire.

The sheriff's office said it's burning in the area of an old burn from 2018 in tall grass and sagebrush. High winds are pushing it to the north from County Road 17.

The cause has not been determined, and there are currently no evacuations.

