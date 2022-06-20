Firefighters investigating fire at Commerce City home

South Adams County Fire Department says the fire was put out just before 7 a.m. Monday.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A home near 73rd Avenue and Kearney Street caught fire on Monday morning, according to South Adams County Fire Department (SACFD).

SACFD said the fire was reported just before 6 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters were able to put out the fire just before 7 a.m.

Sky9 flew over the fire around 5:58 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames.

Maria Carabajal, a spokesperson with the fire department, said no one was inside the home during the home. She said no one was injured from the fire.

SACFD said they believe the fire started in the garage of the home. Firefighters said they are working to learn what caused the fire.

