Crews battling wildfire in Jefferson County

The 560 fire was last measured at 55 acres, with zero containment.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Crews from several different agencies are battling a wildfire a few miles northwest of Cheesman Reservoir in the Pike National Forest in Jefferson County.

According to the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), the 560 fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. It's since grown to 55 acres, with no containment reported.

USFS said the fire is burning in the old Hayman burn scar through heavy standing dead and downed trees in steep and rugged terrain. The trees make for dangerous conditions for firefighters, according to USFS, as they create a tripping hazard and put them at risk from falling trees.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).