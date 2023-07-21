2 men killed in early morning crash in Denver

The crash happened near Dearborn Street and East 53rd Avenue early Friday morning.

DENVER — Two men died in a single vehicle crash in the Montbello neighborhood of Denver early Friday morning.

About 2:15 a.m., the Denver Police Department (DPD) received a call about a car that had crashed near East 53rd Avenue and Dearborn Street.

The driver was going west on East 53rd Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to DPD spokesman Doug Schepman. After the car hit the tree, the car caught on fire, Schepman said.

The two men who were in the vehicle died, Schepman said.

DPD is looking into the cause of the crash. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identity of the victims, DPD said in a tweet.

