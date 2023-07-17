Police search for driver of SUV involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

Denver Police said the driver of a dark-colored SUV hit a bicyclist at 5 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Louisiana Avenue and South Birch Street.

DENVER — Police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored SUV who left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash with a bicyclist in southeast Denver.

The driver fled after hitting the cyclist at the intersection of East Louisiana Avenue and South Birch Street, which is just east of Colorado Boulevard in southeast Denver, on Sunday at 5 a.m., police said. The cyclist died from their injuries.

Denver Police said the driver was traveling westbound on East Louisiana Avenue. They described the car as an unknown make and model dark-colored SUV that has damage to one of the headlight assemblies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

