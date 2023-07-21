Five Points mural pays tribute to neighborhood's history

The mural in the Five Points intersection shows a silhouette arm and hand playing a bass guitar.

DENVER — Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood just got new art, Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) announced: a streetscape mural that pays homage to the area's rich musical heritage.

The bass guitar mural at the Five Points intersection – Welton, North Washington and 27th streets – also highlights the community's and the city's work on a new pedestrian plaza and safety features. The area where the mural is located will soon have space for people to sit, eat and relax in proximity to local businesses, DOTI said Friday in a news release.

Additionally, DOTI installed paint and posts along Welton Street at intersections including 24th Street, 25th Street, 27th Street and 29th Street to ease traffic and shorten crossing distances for pedestrians. These intersections also have murals now, DOTI said.

According to DOTI, the new pedestrian plaza and safety installments were developed with community input and funded through Denver Economic Development & Opportunity and the Neighborhood Transportation Management Plan (NTMP) for Five Points.

More information on Five Points' mobility improvements can be found on DOTI's project website.

The bass guitar streetscape mural on the Five Points intersection was painted by Patrick "Kane" McGregor and his son, Tristan McGregor. The McGregor pair own Esoteric Art, a mural and sign painting company, and their work is recognized throughout the nation. CyaTheCreator, a Denver-based painter, designed the murals located within the curb extensions.

