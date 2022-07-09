2 shot in Denver

Denver Police said it happened in the 2400-block of East Colfax Avenue, just south of City Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting in Denver that left two people injured.

The Denver Police Department tweeted just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday that the shooting happened in the 2400-block of East Colfax Avenue, which is near the intersection with Josephine Street two blocks south of City Park.

DPD initially reported there were three victims, but later said there were two victims and they were both under the age of 18.

Police said they don't know how seriously the victims were hurt. They were all taken to the hospital.

East Colfax is closed between York Street and Columbine Street as police investigate the shooting.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.