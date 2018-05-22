The City of Denver will host five meetings over the next few weeks to get feedback from the community about who the city's next police chief should be.

This comes in the wake of Robert White's retirement announcement in late April.

“Community input is a vital component of the selection of Denver’s next police chief, and these community meetings will provide that opportunity for residents to voice what qualities and attributes we should consider in making that selection,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a release.

The community meetings will be held on the following days:

Tuesday, May 22, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Regis Groff Campus

18250 E. 51st Ave., Denver, CO 80249

Tuesday, May 29, 6 -7:30 p.m.

PPA Event Center

2105 Decatur St., Denver, CO 80211

Tuesday, June 5, 6-7:30 p.m.

Westwood Community Center (SWIC)

1000 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver, CO 80219

Thursday, June 7, 6 -7:30 p.m.

The Hope Center

3475 Holly St., Denver, CO 80207

Saturday, June 9, 9:30-11 a.m.

Windsor Gardens (Center Point)

597 S. Clinton St., Denver, CO 80247

The city has also set up an email address – OurNextChief@denvergov.org – as an additional platform for public input.

Feedback emailed through Sunday, June 10 will be advanced to the search committee, along with the input collected at the community meetings, so that the committee may consider it as they work to identify candidates.

The members of the Police Chief Search Committee are:

Troy Riggs, Search Committee Chair and Executive Director of Public Safety

Councilwoman Kendra Black, Denver City Council, District 4

Councilman Christopher Herndon, Denver City Council, District 8

Ryan Brackley, Assistant District Attorney, Denver District Attorney’s Office

Technician Tyrone Campbell, Denver Police Department

Linda Childears, President and CEO, Daniels Fund

Stephanie Donner, General Counsel, Galvanize Inc.

Detective Rachel Eid, Denver Police Department

Charlie Garcia, Executive Council Member, Colorado Bar Association Criminal Law Section

Reverend Terrence Hughes, President, Greater Denver Ministerial Alliance

L. Roger Hutson, President and CEO, HRM Resources III, LLC

Gerardo Lopez, Executive Director, Homies Unidos

John McMillian, Founder, Be Better Than Average

Nicole Melaku, Executive Director, Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition

Qusair Mohamedbhai, Partner, Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC

Daniel Ramos, Executive Director, One Colorado

White will officially retire from his role once the next police chief is appointed.

He came to Denver in 2011 after several high-profile excessive force cases. He was seen as a reformer based on his work in Louisville, Kentucky.

