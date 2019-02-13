NEW YORK — Experts say there's little doubt as to where Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will be serving his prison sentence in the United States: The ADX "Supermax" in Florence, Colorado, houses some of the most notorious criminals to set foot in an American courtroom.

It's known as the "Alcatraz of the Rockies" and is home to Unabomber Ted Kaczynski and Sept. 11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui.

Inmates are kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day and get minimal human interaction. Inmates receive meals in their cells and eat them feet away from their toilets.

The facility is guarded by razor-wire fences, gun towers and armed patrols.

Guzman was convicted Tuesday of running one of the largest narcotics smuggling operations in the world. He previously escaped from two high-security Mexican prisons.

