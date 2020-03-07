Family of Elijah McClain reacts to photos depicting Aurora officers mocking his death

The death of Elijah McClain, 23, has gotten national attention following large protests demanding police reform.

AURORA, Colo. — The family of Elijah McClain and community members held a news conference to respond to photos that depict three Aurora officers taking a selfie and performing a choke hold near where the 23-year-old had a fatal interaction with police.

“Just when you think the Aurora police can’t get any worse, they reach a new low,” a statement from the McClain family reads.

Two of the officers seen in the photos, which were released Friday, have been fired. The third resigned on Thursday before learning his punishment.

Jason Rosenblatt, one of the officers who was present the night McClain went into cardiac arrest after he was detained by police, was also fired after responding “HaHa” when he received a text message containing the photo.

Nathan Woodyard, another officer present the night McClain was placed in a carotid hold, also received the photos but deleted them and didn’t respond, according to Aurora Police Department (APD) Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson. Woodyard was not fired.

McClain died on Aug. 27, three days after his confrontation with Aurora Police. The officers involved in his arrest did not receive criminal charges, but a new investigation is underway by Colorado’s attorney general.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ) also said they are investigating potential federal civil rights charges in the case.

The photos of the Aurora officers at McClain’s memorial were taken on Oct. 20, but the department did not become aware of them until last week.

“This is a department that spewed pepper spray on peaceful protesters and mourners playing their violins as a tribute to Elijah's life,” the statement from McClain’s family says. “And now we learn that this is a department where uniformed police officers feel empowered to make a mockery of killing an innocent young man, taking reenactment photos at the site where he was murdered. This is a department that is rotten to the core.”