Ketamine in Elijah McClain's system was more than typically used to sedate someone, toxicology report shows

Jurors heard from a forensic toxicologist and about trainings that Aurora Police officers received related to recognizing respiratory distress.

AURORA, Colo. — During testimony Thursday, jurors heard about the amount of ketamine found in Elijah McClain's blood and the impact it could have had on his body.

Michael Lamb, a forensic toxicologist who analyzed the results of testing done on a sample of McClain's blood, said marijuana and ketamine were the only substances found.

Lamb works at a private medical lab in Pennsylvania and said their lab performed testing at the request of the Adam County Coroner's Office.

The amount of ketamine in McClain's system is a key issue in the trial for suspended Aurora Police officer Randy Roedema, 41, and former officer Jason Rosenblatt, 34 who are among five people indicted in 2021 in connection with McClain's 2019 death. Both are charged with reckless manslaughter and second-degree assault.

A third officer and two paramedics, who injected McClain with ketamine, were also indicted and will go to trial later this year.

Defense attorneys for Roedema and Rosenblatt have said it was the ketamine, and not the officers' action, that killed McClain, who was first contacted Aug. 23, 2019, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious person wearing a coat and mask over his face.

Shortly after the first officer contacted McClain, he was taken to the ground and handcuffed. During that takedown, a carotid hold was used, which was allowed under the department's policy at the time.

That same night, McClain was injected with ketamine by paramedics. His heart stopped, and he died several days later.

Medical records reviewed by Lamb show that McClain was injected with 500 milligrams of ketamine.

Based on his analysis, Lamb testified Thursday, that he calculated the amount of ketamine in McClain's blood sample to be 7.7 milligrams per kilogram. A typical dose to sedate someone for a medical procedure is between 4 and 6 milligrams per kilogram, according to court testimony.

He also said adverse effects of ketamine could include vomiting and nausea. He was asked specifically about whether a side effect could be aspiration of vomit, which is when someone inhales vomit into their lungs. He confirmed that was a possible adverse effect.

On cross-examination, the defense honed in on the marijuana found in McClain's system, but Lamb insisted that he could not draw any conclusions about how it might have impacted McClain's behavior because people react differently. He also said it was impossible to know whether McClain had used marijuana on that day or on prior days.

On Thursday, jurors also heard from Aurora Police Sgt. Kevin Smyth, who oversees training for the department. He went over various trainings that both Roedema and Rosenblatt had completed.

Prosecutors specifically focused on training related to breathing and how to recognize when someone is in distress. Jurors were shown one slide that indicated that it is a myth that if someone is talking, they're able to breathe.

"It's a pervasive phrase, but we're addressing it because an officer can be blind to certain signs if they truly believe it's true," Smyth said. "A person could be able to talk but still have an issue with respirations."

Another slide shown to the jury listed "sudden quiet" as a possible indication of respiratory distress.

A prior witness, Dr. David Beuther, from National Jewish Health, testified about how he saw McClain's condition deteriorate throughout the evening based on body-worn camera footage. He noted that McClain said he couldn't breathe and at times appeared to be panting and was eventually "barely talking."

Smyth also testified Thursday about training related to respiratory distress and said it's considered a medical emergency and officers should call for medical assistance and provide medical aid if possible.

He'll continue his testimony Thursday afternoon.

Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec, the two paramedics who responded to the call, are set for trial in November. They are each charged with reckless manslaughter and numerous counts of assault.

Another officer, Nathan Woodyard, who was the first to respond to the call about McClain, was also indicted on a charge of reckless manslaughter. His trial is set to begin in mid-October.