Doctor testifies that oxygen was cut off to Elijah McClain's brain

A second doctor testified Friday that he believed McClain was choking on his own vomit before being given ketamine by a paramedic.

AURORA, Colo. — The doctor who declared Elijah McClain brain dead days after he was confronted and then taken to the ground by Aurora Police officers in 2019 testified Friday that McClain's CAT scan showed "an injury pattern consistent with not getting enough oxygen to the brain."

Dr, Mark Moss, who specialized in pulmonary care took the stand in the trial of two officers charged in McClain's August 2019 death. Suspended officer Randy Roedema, 41, and former officer Jason Rosenblatt, 34, are among five people indicted in the case in 2021. Both are charged with reckless manslaughter and second-degree assault.

A third officer and two paramedics were also indicted in September 2021 and will go to trial later this year.

On Aug. 24, 2019, a teenage boy called 911 and relayed that he saw McClain wearing a coat and mask and acting "suspicious." Less than a minute after police arrived, McClain was taken to the ground and engaged in a struggle with Roedema, Rosenblatt, and the third officer. During that struggle, McClain was placed in a carotid hold, which can cut off the oxygen supply to the brain.

Later that night, paramedics injected McClain with the sedative ketamine. His heart stopped and he later died.

Moss testified that McClain was brought to UCHealth late on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, and that he took over as his primary care physician on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Moss said that chest X-rays and CAT scans were done on McClain.

"It's a very common thing that somebody who is as sick as Mr. McClain was to have chest radiographs taken," he said.

Moss then went on to describe numerous tests he ran on McClain which prompted him to conclude that he was brain dead. He said that things like the urge to breathe are the most primitive brain functions and that when someone is taken off a breathing machine they should have the urge to breathe.

"We've all done it," he said. "If you try to hold your breath – at some point you can’t hold your breath any longer you have to take a breath."

Moss said he removed McClain from the breathing machine twice once for roughly four minutes and a second time for roughly six minutes. He had no breathing activity during those times.

Based on those tests and other testing looking for basic reflexes such as blinking or pupil restriction, he said he declared McClain brain dead at 3:31 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2019.

On cross-examination, the defense asked just one question, whether Moss was speculating that either of the defendants had caused McClain's injuries. He said he was not.

A second doctor, who did not treat McClain, also testified Friday about the deterioration of McClain's condition following his encounter with police. Dr. David Beuther, from National Jewish Health, said he reviewed reports and medical records and watched videos including security video from a convenience store, body-worn camera footage, and video from inside the ambulance after McClain was injected with ketamine.

"Over time it changed, it started out very normal, and then changes occurred over time," said Beuther. "It’s pretty clear ... shortly after the administration of ketamine, we have video evidence that he’s really not adequately breathing. We see some respiratory movement but they are clearly not effective to support life."

Beuther also testified about what he observed before the ketamine injection. He said the video shows that McClain breathing very heavily, he described him as almost panting.

"When you're breathing really hard, you don't have time to stop breathing and swallow, You either swallow or you can breathe, you can't do both at the same time," he said.

"So the risk here, that I'm concerned about is if you're breathing that hard you're eating food, or trying to drink, or vomiting, when you're breathing that hard, there is not enough time to stop and make sure you're covering your throat to prevent something from going down the wrong way to prevent something from going into your lungs."

He said there was evidence that McClain was aspirating -in this case, inhaling his own vomit into his lungs- prior to being given ketamine. He came to that conclusion after examining the mask McClain was wearing.

"In my medical opinion," he said. "He aspirated before the ketamine. That is not something I can give 100% proof about. The rationale for this is he had this mask on. We know he vomited with the mask on."

Beuther said another concern for him was the position McClain was in. At the time, he was handcuffed on the ground with his hands behind his back.

"The more you vomit the higher the risk of aspiration," he said. "The other risk is if you can't lean forward, sit up straight, take a big breath in, and cough, you can't clear this stuff out of your airways."

Prosecutors alleged in their opening statements that the officers did follow procedures or policies after McClain had been placed in the carotid hold even though both had been recently trained on its potential dangers. They said the officers were required to check McClain's vital signs but never did.

Aurora Police later banned the use of the carotid hold.

Defense attorneys for Roedema and Rosenblatt contend that it wasn't their actions that caused McClain's death. They said McClain died after the paramedics injected him with too much ketamine.

Prior to Moss taking the stand on Friday, jurors were shown numerous clips of body-worn camera footage from Roedema and Rosenblatt. The videos included one slow-motion clip of a portion of a clip from Roedema's footage.

In one clip, McClain is heard saying, "I can't fix myself, help."

Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec, the two paramedics who responded to the call, are set for trial in November. They are each charged with reckless manslaughter and numerous counts of assault.

Another officer, Nathan Woodyard, who was the first to respond to the call about McClain, was also indicted on a charge of reckless manslaughter. His trial is set to begin in mid-October.