Elitch Gardens hopes to open for 2021 season

DENVER — Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park plans to open for the 2021 season after submitting its COVID-19 safety plan to the City of Denver, the downtown park announced on Tuesday.

The park didn't open at all for the 2020 season after being unable to secure government approval amid the coronavirus pandemic. An update posted to the park's website on Tuesday said they were "extremely hopeful that we will be formally granted permission to open this spring on our planned opening date of May 1."

"Elitch Gardens has diligently been working with the City and State since last spring, creating and refining a COVID-19 suppression plan that would allow us to operate safely and protect both our guests and employees from the transmission of COVID-19," the statement says.

The park has had positive conversations with city and state officials over the past two weeks and submitted its plan to the city, which then forwarded the plan to the state, the statement says.

That plan included significant increases in sanitation protocols and standards, and increased communications and procedures to manage social distancing. The park will provide more details on its website before the opening date, according to the statement.

Anyone who purchased a 2020 Season Pass will have their pass automatically transferred to a new 2021 VIP Season Pass. If for some reason the park doesn't open this season, 2020 and 2021 season passes will extend to the 2022 season, the park said.

