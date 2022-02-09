Employee killed while working at Denver rail yard

It happened Wednesday morning at the Globeville rail yard.

DENVER — A BNSF Railway employee was fatally injured while working in a Denver rail yard Wednesday, the railroad said.

The Denver Police Department said the man was hit by a train Wednesday morning at the Globeville rail yard at 3700 North Globeville Road. No other details about the crash have been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the man's death.

"The entire BNSF family is saddened by this incident and we extend our deepest sympathy and thoughts to the family and loved ones of the employee involved," a BNSF spokesperson said in a statement.

