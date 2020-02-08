3 dead in crash on I-225

Three others were hurt, one of them critically, CSP said.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Three people are dead and three others are hurt after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 225 in Arapahoe County Saturday.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said a Ford SUV was heading north on I-225 near Parker Road when it rolled over just before 4:20 p.m.

Two people died at the scene, and another died either on the way to the hospital or after they got there, according to CSP.

Three others were taken to the hospital with injuries, CSP said, one of them in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.