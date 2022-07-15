Flash flooding occurring over Cameron Peak burn scar area

The National Weather Service said County Road 43 near Glen Haven and Buckhorn Road near Stove Prairie Road were impassable.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said significant and dangerous flooding is occurring in the Cameron Peak burn scar area.

>Video above is from earlier Friday: Storms could cause severe flooding in mountain burn scars

The agency tweeted Friday at around 6 p.m., warning people in the area to get to high ground immediately by any means necessary.

People should avoid dips, low spots and ditches, and should not attempt to cross flowing streams or creeks. People driving in the impacted area should not try to drive through flooded roads. Officials said if your vehicle stalls, to leave immediately and climb to higher ground.

The most serious of the flooding is occurring in the area of Crystal Mountain to Wildsong Road. Wildsong Road is just west of where Buckhorn and Stove Prairie roads meet, about 25 drive miles northwest of Loveland.

Larimer County opened its Joint Information Center. People looking for information can call 970-980-2500 or go to https://larimer.gov/lc-flooding.

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. Dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Crystal Mountain to Wild Song. Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary. Avoid area subject to flooding including dips, low https://t.co/HSsqUtcziO — LETA (@LETA_911) July 15, 2022

The National Weather Service in Boulder tweeted that County Road 43 near Glen Haven and County Road 44H(Buckhorn Road) were impassable.

Flash Flood Warning continues for southeast portion of Cameron Peak burn area til 8 pm. At 537 PM, flash flooding was occurring east of Glen Haven, & in Crystal Mountain/Buckhorn areas. Cty Rd 43 east of Glen Haven & Cty Rd 44H was impassable just west of Stove Prairie Road #cowx pic.twitter.com/gWutR23MDX — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 15, 2022

This is a developing story and we will be updating this article as information becomes available.